A trip down memory lane

Whiting Bay Memories will be filling the village hall with a free exhibition on Saturday and Sunday July 8 and 9.

The new Living Memories exhibition is part two of the Story of Whiting Bay and closes a year-long project.

The exhibition is free and features a great collection of new exhibits. Star of the show is a collection of 1975 Mountain Music posters, beautifully presented to take people back to disco nights on Arran.





There will also be musical memories with The Heather Cafe featuring as part of the step back in time. Who remembers the jukebox in the Heather Cafe and all those amazing songs? You can play them on vinyl or enjoy listening to your chosen playlists from the 60s, 70s 80s 90s and 2000s.

There will be a retro sweet shop with old treats including Lucky Tatties and Cremola Foam. Bring the family and let your children or grandchildren enjoy a taste of the ’60s and ’70s

Three different picture shows will cover village history in Living Memory and there will also be a 50 Golden Years tour of the village or stitch your way into history with the 100 Stitched Stories project.

The Story of Whiting Bay exhibition part one from last summer will be on show in the lesser hall, with an added reading corner and our genealogist supporting the ongoing research of families, houses and our village map. New village history stories will be there too.





A new project – Heritage Tales and Trails – will be launched on the day. Go along and find out a bit more about the project and how you can get involved.

A display of the history of Whiting Bay from a previous exhibition.