Life’s a Beach 2023

It is often said that the beaches of the West Highlands and Islands could be tropical, if it weren’t for the weather. This year, that comment has lost some of its bite, as we have just experienced almost a month of sunshine, and with it, an extended opportunity for swimming, sunbathing and exploring our beaches as they are showcased at their most spectacular.

Why travel to the Caribbean, when clear turquoise waters, fine sand and world-beating wildlife can be found right here in the UK? There are even occasional palm trees! We only hope that the weather continues to be kind as we head towards the summer break.

The beaches of Scotland are as varied as the beach-goers who seek them. There are sandy beaches with shallow waters, ideal for families; rocky beaches with dramatic views for photographers and clear-waters coves for kayakers, as well as spectacular, remote spots for those who simply seek calm. We hope that the pages that follow might help you to pick which one to visit next – and to learn a little about the surrounding area as well. The West Highlands and Islands are packed full of beaches and magnificent ones at that. So our question this summer is which one is yours? Which is your special place, the beach that draws you back, time-after-time? Is it one with special memories from your childhood, a romance, the incredible view or just because it makes your dogs wild with delight when you slip off their leads and let them run free?





Or do you have different beaches for different needs? A beach to celebrate and party on, a beach you go to sit and think out your troubles. A chill out beach to meditate or pray; where the seascape connects you to something deeper and more spiritual within yourself? A beach that’s guaranteed to banish your blues – a beach where whatever the weather you wrap up and walk amidst the wind and the sound of Atlantic rollers crashing on shingle – an exercise that blasts whatever is bugging you clean out of your system.

There are so many beaches, each with their own unique features so do you have a number of special favourites you return to for different reasons. Do you have one for your toddlers to enjoy, all soft white sand and safe shallows to paddle and play? Or a rock pool beach where older kids can explore and widen their knowledge of marine life, ornithology, wildlife, plants, geology, cloud formations and the stars at night?





While the amazing beaches featured in this guide are understandably a draw for visitors, they are also homes – to people and wildlife – and their popularity can create challenges for those going about their lives. If you are travelling to one of our beaches this summer, we would ask you to bear that in mind, and please be considerate, particularly about where you park and camp, and how you dispose of your litter and other waste. Please remember to be considerate, responsible, tread lightly and LEAVE NO TRACE.