Crackdown on council tax for second homes

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

North Ayrshire Council is planning a crackdown on council tax on second and empty homes.

The Scottish Government is currently consulting on whether to provide additional powers to councils which would potentially allow local authorities to charge up to double the full rate on council tax for second homes.





They could also look to ask for more than a 100 per cent premium on council tax for second homes and long-term empty homes.

As reported by the Banner last year, around 600 properties, or 25 per cent, are classed as second homes on Arran. Across North Ayrshire there are around 1,500 second homes, with 40 per cent of them on the island.

In its official response to the consultation, the council is seeking a balanced

approach which would provide the council with the powers and allow it to

address the issue of a lack of affordable housing, particularly on the island

communities, while protecting the tourism sector. It is vital, however, that

should the council be given the powers, any changes would have to be

supported by evidence gathering and impact assessments, to ensure the

consequences are fully understood.

Councillor Christina Larsen, cabinet member for finance and procurement,

said: “We support the general policy of local authorities having the powers to

apply a premium on council tax for second home ownership and similarly, to

have the powers to increase further any council tax premium on long-term

empty properties.





“We want to ensure any changes are delivered in a balanced manner which

take into account our tourism-driven economies.

“Any changes in powers would primarily affect our island communities on Arran and Cumbrae which have the largest proportion of second homes in North Ayrshire.

“Clearly there is a wider issue here – which is currently being tackled by our

new Arran Housing Taskforce – as the number of second homes is limiting the

availability of affordable housing for local residents, while also driving up house

prices.

“Being given additional powers over council tax premiums on second or empty homes is likely to help, but any potential change would have to be supported by evidence to fully understand the potential impact.

“We would need to be certain that it works for us here in North Ayrshire, taking into account both the need to improve access to affordable housing and protecting the important tourism economy.”