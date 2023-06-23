The Misfits are cricket big hitters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Hastily arranged cricketing team The Misfits emerged overall winners at the Sannox Cricket Club’s annual fancy dress fun day and are seen here being presented with their trophy. More photographs and the full story on pages 14 and 15. 01_B25front01_cricket_fun_day_winners