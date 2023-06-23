Research on recreational use of Arran’s coastal waters

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Research into the recreational use of Arran’s coastal waters is to feature in a university student’s dissertation.

Arran’s Bethany Walsh is carrying out the project as part of her MSc in environmental management with conservation at the University of Stirling.

The aim of the research is to provide a baseline assessment of the level, locations and types of recreational use of Arran’s seas out to 3.5 miles offshore, along with documenting associated opinions.





Anyone who uses Arran’s marine environment is being asked to contribute by completing an online survey at https://stirling.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/recreational-activity-in-the-isle-of-arrans-coastal-water. The survey takes around 20 minutes to complete, depending on the level of detail you provide, and can be accessed from your phone, tablet or computer. The deadline for submitting a response is Monday July 3.

Bethany, from Whiting Bay, said: ‘I am interested in finding out how people and organisations use and benefit from Arran’s coastal waters through recreational activities. Whether it be kayaking, paddleboarding, boating or just a swim once in a while, I want to hear from you.

“Arran has a spectacular and varied coast and we know people enjoy participating in marine-based activities around it, but there has been little effort to assess the extent and distribution of this. Hopefully my research can help provide a broader understanding.”

Organisations and businesses involved in marine recreation around Arran are being invited for short interviews as part of the project.





If you represent a business or organisation and have not yet been contacted and wish to offer your views, please email bew00095@students.stir.ac.uk.

Caption: Bethany Walsh, on Whiting Bay beach, is interested in the waters around Arran.