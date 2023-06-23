Quiz night raises funds for air ambulance

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A quiz organised by Kildonan Hall committee members raised £1,554 for the Scottish Charity Air Ambulance (SCCA).

To fly from Whiting Bay to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow takes 25 minutes and the cost per flight is £2,500. SCAA relies 100 per cent on charitable donations. Emma Law, SCAA fundraiser for Arran, attended the event.

Alistair Yates of the hall committee said: “Thank you to all the businesses on Arran who so generously donated to our raffle and silent auction and to everyone who supported the event on the night.”





Participants who enjoyed the charity quiz at Kildonan Hall. NO_B25quiz01_23_air_ambulance

The quiz night in full swing. NO_B25quiz02_23_kildonan_hall

Alistair Yates welcomes SSAA fundraiser Emma Law. NO_Bquiz03_23_emma_law



