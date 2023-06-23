Passion and fire of flamenco is coming to Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Experience vibrant and authentic flamenco music and dance by the spectacular Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company when it visits Arran next month.

The production Art of Believing recently won the prestigious Herald Angel Award and is bursting with truly stunning flamenco music, bringing to Brodick the passion and fire of Andalucia.

Composer and flamenco guitarist Daniel Martinez presents his unique musical production, where the audience will enjoy a rich variety of flamenco styles; from the intense emotion of a Seguiriya to the joyful sounds of an Alegria.





The show hosts an exceptional group of musicians; flamenco singers, guitarists, a cajon player, a violinist and a dancer, joining Daniel in a must-see powerful flamenco performance bursting with passion and authenticity.

Art of Believing debuted in Edinburgh’s Royal Lyceum Theatre in October 2017 and due to the show’s tremendous success, the Daniel Martinez Flamenco Company is currently touring the country, selling out theatres, guitar and arts festivals across some of the UK’s biggest cities.

Art of Believing promises to be a truly memorable performance, bringing a taste of pure flamenco and outstanding musicianship to Arran’s Brodick Hall. Vibrant and exciting, this is an unmissable flamenco experience.

The concert will be held on Saturday July 8 at 7.30pm in Brodick Hall. Tickets are available from Inspirations of Arran in Brodick, onliine at Tickets Scotland or on the door.



