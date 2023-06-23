MSP calls for compensation for island businesses

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A call has been been made for compensation to be made to businesses affected by ferry issues on Arran.

MSP for West Scotland Jamie Greene made the call and accused the government of neglecting businesses on the island.

Mr Greene was scathing in his response to the minister for small business, innovation and trade Richard Lochhead who said that government understood the critical inter-dependence between ferries, the tourism sector and businesses on islands and that government had committed to look into the issue further.





Mr Lochhead said: “We do not underestimate in any shape or form the impact of the ferry disruptions on the economies of our islands particularly, as the member says, the impact on tourism and local businesses. That is why the focus up to now has been on building a resilient ferries network to ensure we can get to the root of the issue facing the islands and sort it out.

“However, as I said, the government is currently exploring other options to see whether we can offer support, where appropriate, and the First Minister commented on that last week in the chamber.”

But Mr Greene hit back saying: “The Scottish government has had plenty time to look into this because the ferry fiasco that our islands now face is not a recent event – it has been happening for years. Hotels, restaurants, shops, cafes, caravan sites and cycle hire businesses – even our amazing breweries – are all suffering. They are losing money and they are losing customers right now, so I would like to ask the minister what analysis the Scottish Government has done on what this ferry crisis is costing our island communities.

“Why will the Scottish government not commit to the immediate launch of a compensation fund so that those businesses can get back on their feet right now?”





In a different debate on the same issue, Mr Greene pressed the government on its record of support for island communities and businesses affected by the disruption to ferry routes.

Mr Greene read out a letter from a constituent which had recently been published in a national newspaper. He also referred to several prominent Arran businesses in the letter, including Janie’s Café, Coffee Pot in Whiting Bay, Pirnmill Stores and the Lochranza caravan site.

He also referred to Auchrannie Resort which, he said, had been forced to write losses of £400,000 into its annual cashflow to account for the loss of business resulting from disruption to ferry services.

Commenting on his calls for island businesses to be compensated by the government, Jamie Greene said: “Arran is home to a vibrant business community, but many businesses on the island are at their wits’ end as a result of the endless uncertainty.

“It is simply not good enough for the government to watch on as businesses on Arran and other islands are slowly strangled. Many businesses feel let down and abandoned. That is why I am calling on the government to act now and give our island businesses the support they badly need and sorely deserve so that business on Arran can thrive once again.”

According to the Arran Ferries Action Group, every time a ferry is cancelled it costs Arran’s economy £12,800. According to its figures, it estimates that between January and April last year alone, ferry cancellations cost the Arran economy approximately £4.4 million.

West Scotland MSP Jamie Greene. No_B25business01_23_Jamie_Greene