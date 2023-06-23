Labour leader opens new office for MSPs

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Scottish Labour MSP Katy Clark was thrilled to welcome leader Anas Sarwar to officially open her regional office in Ardrossan last Saturday.

The office, on Harbour Street in the town centre, first opened its doors to the public in November after delays caused by the pandemic. Katy, who was formerly MP for North Ayrshire and Arran between 2005 and 2015, was thrilled to welcome activists and local residents. They heard from Anas as he gave a speech and formally cut the ribbon.

She commented: “It was brilliant to welcome Anas Sarwar to launch our constituency office here in North Ayrshire today.





“Since being elected in 2021, I have along with my Scottish Labour colleagues sought to represent constituents’ interests on a range of different issues. As a representative for the area over many years, I believe Ardrossan is a great base to reach people locally.

“My office is open to constituents across the entire West Scotland region.”





Labour leader Anas Sarwar with Katy Clark and supporters at the opening of her new regional office in Ardrossan. NO_B25office01_23_katy_clark