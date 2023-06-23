Gearing up for Arran Open Studio events

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The time has arrived for the distribution of the Arran Open Studios brochures and posters for 2023 and everyone is invited to pick up these in coffee shops, tearooms, hotels and many other venues across the island.

The brochure is free and is the essential document to have for anyone going to try to visit the 35 studios with 45 exhibitors.

To get round them all in four days remains a stiff challenge.





The brochure handily contains examples of the work by the particular artist, directions how to find them, parking advice and more.

It’s a treasure map and the AOS weekend is a celebration of the living arts.

In the brochure readers will also note new initiatives by the AOS team.

In collaboration with Corrie Film Club, the open studios, as part of its pre-event taster exhibition, will be showing Loving Vincent the “first ever fully oil painted” feature film.





It will be shown in Brodick Hall on Saturday August 12.

On August 13 in Corrie Hall, Eric Ravillious – Drawn to War will be shown.

This film tracks the compelling life of Eric, an official war artist whose work and life is less well known than it should be on account of his death in a plane crash, on duty, over Iceland during the Second World War. Both films start at 7.30pm.

Throughout the winter and spring Arran Open Studios (AOS) organisers have been tirelessly working on improving all aspects of this year’s event from August 11 to 14.

The website arranopenstudios.org is a continually polishing gem; the go-to place to find out about the personalities, the mediums and the venues of this year’s artists and makers.

It is also the place to read a newly-featured blogpost by professional writer and island resident Emily Rose Mawson, new to the island but already involved in this particular aspect of the island’s arts life.

It was decided to repeat the preview exhibition that proved so successful last year in Brodick Hall. This year’s dates are July 13 to 17.

Organisers invite everybody to come along and get a taste of the works that will be exhibited on the AOS weekend.

Another smaller exhibition is also planned for Arran Library. Organisers welcome art lovers to all these events.