Currie commander to pay homage to kindred during Arran visit

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Robert Currie, commander of the name and arms of Currie, will be visiting Arran this weekend to reconnect and pay his respects to fellow Curries.

Strictly speaking, the Currie family does not fit the historical definition of a Highland clan and are officially referred to as a Learned Kindred, however the Clan Currie Society promotes the Curries, Scotland and all of its people and traditions at events and gatherings around the world.

Mr Currie, who was elected commander in 2017 following a family convention in Glasgow, has deep Arran roots as his family were crofters in Shiskine Valley before emigrating to Canada in the early 19th century.





In 2017, Mr Currie and members of the Learned Kindred visited Arran and dedicated a memorial plaque at the old Clachan Church in Shiskine in memory of all the Curries of Arran.

This year, commander Currie plans to visit with fellow Curries and visit Lagg Distillery at Shiskine. The distillery has distinct connections to the family as the late Harold Currie was founder of Arran Distillery at Lochranza.

Further information about the Learned Kindred of Currie can be found by visiting www.clancurriegathering.net or by visiting its social media page which welcomes Curries of all spellings and from across the world.





Commander Robert Currie prepares to step off at this year’s Tartan Day parade in New York. No_B25Currie01_23_Robert_Currie_NY