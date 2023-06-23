Arran Banner Letters – week 25, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Immaculate gardens

Sir,

Thank you Douglas Hotel, especially Debbie the gardener, who has worked so hard to transform the garden.





It is beautiful and I look forward to watching it change with the seasons. What a bright introduction for visitors to Brodick.

Yours,

Kathy Sayer,

Kings Cross.





Cricket thank you

Sir

Once again, I thank everyone involved in this year’s Fancy Dress Cricket Fun Day.

To Ian Small for the bar; Lyndsey and Laura behind the bar; Jane on burger duties; Chris and Martin for umpiring and scoring; Trevor for the sound system and those who helped set up and dismantle the “arena”.

Lastly, to the players and spectators who demonstrated the usual level of fun-packed commitment to enjoying the day.

The event raised £800 which will be split between ArCaS and The Arran Sports Association.

Thank you everyone.

Yours,

Rich E Beno,

Brodick.

State of caring 2023

Sir,

I am writing to tell readers this year’s Carers Scotland’s state of caring survey is now live.

This is the most comprehensive research into the experience of carers in Scotland. We use what unpaid carers tell us to shape campaigns and make sure carers’ voices are heard by governments and policy makers,

Last year, more than 2,000 carers in Scotland and 13,000 across the UK shared their experiences in the survey. This helped us secure new rights for leave from work for unpaid carers with the Carer’s Leave Act and provided vital evidence to help us campaign for improvements to carers’ benefits and other support.

But much more still needs to be done to get carers the practical and financial support they need.

We want to hear what carers’ priorities are, the challenges they are facing and what support they need. Please have your say at http://bit.ly/SOCScot23

Yours,

Fiona Collie,

Carers Scotland.

Sunset over Arran

Sir,

We went on a round-the-UK cruise with the Regal Princess, returning last week.

After visiting Greenock on Wednesday August 7, we sailed down the Clyde and I took the attached photograph of the sun setting over Arran, with Bute in the foreground. By the time we were opposite Arran, the sun had pretty well set, as seen in the last image, of Holy Isle. NO_B25sunset01_23_regal_princess and NO_B25sunset02_holy_isle

Yours,

Phil and Rona Ryder,

Surrey and Whiting Bay.

Present for your teacher

Sir,

As a mum of four, I know how vital it is for children to gain a quality education that sets them up for life. It is so desperately sad that not every child in the world is afforded this chance.

Mary’s Meals, the international school feeding charity, is doing amazing work in 18 of the world’s poorest countries to encourage hungry children into the classroom with the promise of a daily school meal – giving them energy to learn and hope for a brighter future.

I first became aware of Mary’s Meals when my eldest, Joseph, was in primary school and his class were doing a school project about the charity.

Inspired by its incredible work, I decided to become a volunteer for this wonderful movement that feeds more than 2.4 million children every school day.

As a parent, it is always a challenge to think of an appropriate gift at the end of a school year to show appreciation and thanks to your child’s teacher.

This year, Mary’s Meals are offering a special Present for my Teacher digital gift cards. These cards can be bought for £5, £10, or £19.15 – the amount of money it costs to feed a child with Mary’s Meals for a whole school year.

To gift this to a teacher is a thank you for their important work and a gift of hope and food for those children who need it most. To purchase a Present for my Teacher gift card, please visit marysmeals.org.uk/shop.

Yours,

Julie McGowan,

Mum and Mary’s Meals volunteer.