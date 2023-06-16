Nepali art initiative celebrates 10th anniversary at Lochranza Distillery

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Colin Smeeton

Arran artist Gordon Davidson celebrated his 10 anniversary of hosting art exhibitions at Lochranza Distillery with a special exhibition featuring the art of Nepali children.

Well-known on Arran and in Nepal for his art projects working with disadvantaged children in rural and remote areas, his decade of work was praised by famous Nepali dancer Charan Pradhan and his wife Sita who attended the opening of the exhibition.





In a short speech Gordon thanked all of the supporters and the Lochranza Distillery which has helped to make his work possible. In recognition of the distillery’s support Gordon presented the distillery’s visitor centre manager, Lindsay Patrick with a small token of his appreciation.

The Nepal Ambassador opened the very first exhibition, however the current representative was unable to attend so he asked renowned Nepali dancer Charan Pradhan to attend on his behalf.

Charan also thanked the distillery for its support and for enabling Gordon to undertake his valuable, and much appreciated, work in the country. Describing Gordon’s charity work as life-changing he thanked the Arran community for fundraising and donating to the cause for more than a decade.

Long-time fundraiser and supporter of Gordon’s Nepali art initiatives, Billy Black also attended the opening of the art exhibition and expressed his gratitude for the work that Gordon has done.





The art exhibition, which is on for a week and features the work of many of the young Nepali children that Gordon has worked with. Corrie Hotel are also hosting an exhibition of the childrens’ work concurrently with the distillery. All money raised from the items sold will go towards Gordon’s Outlook Art Project which takes art straight to the children who are disadvantaged and who have very little opportunities to prosper.

Artist and charity worker, Gordon Davidson thanked all of his supporters for helping to make his work possible. 01_B24OutlookArt01_Gordon_Davidson_thanks

Sita and Charan Pradhan and Gordon Davidson present distillery visitor centre manager Lindsay Patrick with an award in recognition of their invaluable support. 01_B24OutlookArt02_Sita_Charan_Gordon_Lindsay

Charan Pradhan presents Gordon Davidson with a scarf thanking him for all of his hard work over the decade. 01_B24OutlookArt03_Charan_Gordon_presents

A supporter studies the detailed art work done by Nepali children from Gordon’s art initiatives. 01_B24OutlookArt04_exhibit_children_artwork

Charan Pradhan speaks passionately about the life-changing impact that Gordon’s charity has had on children from Nepal. 01_B24OutlookArt05_life_changing_work