First Minister beefs up transport positions

The transport portfolio is being restored as a cabinet position after First Minister Humza Yousaf beefed up Màiri McAllan’s cabinet secretary remit to include transport, net zero and just transition.

Alongside this change, experienced former cabinet secretary Fiona Hyslop re-joins government as the new minister for transport. The range of experience Ms Hyslop brings to the role extends across the era of the Scottish Parliament, having held multiple ministerial roles, including responsibility for the economy.

The move will see Ms McAllan take a greater day-to-day role in the transport brief. Responsibility for the green economy will move from Ms McAllan to Richard Lochhead, who will report to her for these issues, freeing Ms McAllan to take on a greater role in transport. Mr Lochhead’s new title will be minister for small business, innovation, tourism and trade.





In addition, the First Minster has also amended the role of Gillian Martin, adding responsibilities to her remit and changing her title to ‘Minister for Energy and the Environment’. She will report jointly to the Cabinet Secretary for the Wellbeing Economy and to the Cabinet Secretary for Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands.

Ms Hyslop will on appointment be reporting to the revamped cabinet secretary for transport, net zero and just transition.

The First Minister said: “I am pleased to announce that I am strengthening the ministerial team on transport.

“I have taken two steps: first, by changing Màiri McAllan’s remit, I am freeing her to take a direct day-to-day role in transport, effectively bringing transport explicitly back into cabinet.





“Second, I am bringing one of the most experienced politicians in the Scottish Parliament – Fiona Hyslop – into the role of minister for yransport. Her return to government means she can bring her decades of experience across government to bear on the challenges that exist, not least around ferry services.”

New transport secretary Mairi McAllan on a recent visit to Arran when she launched the RV COAST Explorer. 01_B24mairi01_23_transport_secretary