Estate agents sell Arran on morning TV show

By Colin Smeeton

Estate agents Elaine Wood and Kirsty Evans helped to show off Arran in all its summer splendour with an appearance on the TV show Good Morning Britain on Tuesday.

Their appearance was part of an ITV competition with a £250,000 prize, winners of which will be able to buy an idyllic property such as Dell Cottage in Kilmory.





Elaine and Kirsty of Arran Estate Agents showed popular television presenter Andi Peters the charming two-bedroomed traditional property which has many original features and stunning views over the green countryside and the sea.

The segment was hosted from the London studio by Richard Madeley who described Arran as a slice of paradise in his early morning programme.

Elaine said the agency was contacted by producers last week and although the show would require an early start at 4.30am, she was delighted to highlight the charming property and show off some of the idyllic houses and locations that can be found on Arran.

Elaine said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Andi Peters and the friendly crew of Good Morning Britain to Arran to help show viewers all round Britain the beauty of the island. Andi and the crew were enamoured with Arran and the stunning views on such a beautiful and bright morning.





“It was our pleasure to help show off the island, particularly after some negative publicity with the troubled ferry service, however, Arran remains one of the most desired locations on the west coast and we have a plethora of properties of all types and budgets to help make your island dreams come true.”

Dell cottage in Kilmory, as well as a number of other properties ranging from £100,000 to £625,000, can be found on the Arran Estate Agents website at www.arranestateagents.co.uk

Arran Estate Agents Elaine Wood and Kirsty Evans with television personality Andi Peters. Photograph: Arran Estate Agents. No_B24AEA01_Elaine_Andi_Kirsty

An ITV television crew film Andi Peters and Elaine Wood outside Dell cottage in Kilmory. Photograph: Arran Estate Agents. No_B24AEA02_Elaine_Andi_Dell_cottage

Kirsty Evans takes a selfie with Andi Peters. Photograph: Arran Estate Agents. No_B24AEA03_Kirsty_Andi_selfie