Craft day at museum

Words and pictures by Hugh Boag

The sun brought out a healthy attendance for the traditional crafts and skills day at the Arran Heritage Museum last Sunday.

The craft day was an exhibition of the work of island crafters as well as an opportunity to meet them and to learn more about their work.





Among the events on display were spinning and weaving, crocheting, quilting, sewing, embroidery and corn dolly making. However, the hand worked butter churner proved uncooperative and would only produce cream.

Visitors were also able to enjoy burgers and delicious food prepared by Cafe Rosaburn while members of the Arran Fiddle Club provided the music to help create the relaxed atmosphere.

Adding to the music enjoyed throughout the day the Arran Pipe Band rounded off the afternoon with a performance in the garden.



