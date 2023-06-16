Brodick hit for six as Southend march on

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Brodick 2

Southend 6

Arran Dairies League





Southend maintained their winning run of form by beating Brodick in a game featuring impressive goals.

The visitors took an early lead through their top goal scorer Donald Park.

The second goal was a great team goal from Southend with goalie Fraser McKenzie passing the ball out to left back Fergus West, before great passing moves up the left wing resulted in a low cross from Donald Park being met by Logan Park who found the net.

The score remained 2-0 at half time.





In the second half, Southend centre back Frazer Barr found himself high up the pitch and struck the ball from 30 yards into the top corner of the net leaving Brodick goalie Gregor Adamson with no chance.

A couple of minutes later it was 4-0 when Donald grabbed his second goal of the game after a run down the left before he cut onto his favoured right foot and slotted the ball over Adamson.

Brodick reshuffled their team with captain Babbies MacNeil moving into a more attacking role. It paid off straight away after the ball fell to him outside the box and he sent a clean strike with his weaker foot into the top corner of the net.

Babbies struck again five minutes later when he went on a terrific solo run, beating four or five of the Southend team, before toe poking the ball into the far corner to give Brodick some hope going into the final 15 minutes.

Southend shut the door on any Brodick comeback, however, when James Currie went on a run, with the ball bouncing in front of Brodick defenders. He reacted first by darting in and heading the ball through before eventually tapping it in to make the score 5-2.

The scoring was completed when Donald notched his hat-trick with a carbon copy of his second goal taking him to eight goals for the season and way out in front for the race for this season’s golden boot trophy.

Despite Donald getting a hat-trick, it was James Currie who walked away with the man of the match award – not for the first time this season. James produced another energetic performance and was involved in most of Southend’s goals.

The next game will be at Ormidale Park on Friday June 16 when Brodick host Lamlash. Kick off 6.30pm.

