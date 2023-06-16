Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 24, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Saturday June 7, 2003





Attracting attention during a visit from East Ayrshire Car Club was a 1936 Wolseley police car which appeared on television alongside Hercule Poirot. 01_B24ABTYA01_23_East_Ayrshire_Car_Club

Isobel Cameron retired last Saturday from Montrose House. Isobel, who at one time was proprietor of the Kiscadale Hotel in Whiting Bay, was a popular lady as around 40 staff, past and present, from Montrose House attended her retiral in the Auchrannnie. 01_B24ABTYA02_23_montrose_house

A head teacher from Calcutta in India, Mr Monomoy Bannerjee, is joined by secretary of Dr Graham’s Homes in India, but living on Arran, Mr John Webster, during a visit to Arran. 01_B24ABTYA03_23_Bannerjee_Webster

Retreat master Lama Yeshe Losal welcomed visitors to the open day at the Buddhist Centre for World Peace on Holy Isle. Lama Yeshe showed the visitors around the new building. 01_B24ABTYA04_23_Holy_Isle_Lama_Yeshe





Receiving a golden jubilee medal to mark the 50th anniversary of the crowning of the Queen are Arran lifeboat crew, back row: Ian Hutchison, Peter McKay junior, Yvonne Welch, Crawford Duncan and Allan Little. Front row: Peter Mckay, Geoff Norris, Angus Campbell. Not shown are Mick Cannon, Miller Crawford, Alastair Grassie and David Nelson who attended a call-out. 01_B24ABTYA05_23_golden_jubilee_RNLI

An amusing scene from Arran Music and Drama Club’s Calamity Jane which has been staged at Brodick Hall for six nights after more than six months hard work by the actors and producer Maureen Smith. 01_B24ABTYA06_23_Calamity_Jane_Arran