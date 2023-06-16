Apple sculpture is core of walled garden

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A new sculpture created by Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games sculptor Robert Coia has been installed in the walled garden at Brodick Castle.

The apple sculpture, created using timber from a fallen oak tree from within the castle grounds, takes pride of place in the walled garden to celebrate its former function as a kitchen garden and tree nursery between 1710 and 1860, before it was turned into a formal pleasure garden in the 19th century.

The National Trust for Scotland commissioned the sculpture to create a focal point within the lawned area of the walled garden to encourage visitors to explore the garden in a different way, to admire the planting and sundial centrepiece from further angles and take in the stunning view over Brodick Bay from the oldest parts of the garden.





Sculptor Robert Coia, who served his apprenticeship with Arran-based sculptor Marvin Elliot more than 30 years ago and created several large-scale sculptures including that of the official mascot Clyde for Glasgow’s Commonwealth Games in 2014, was commissioned to design and create the apple sculpture, which took around nine weeks to complete. Timber was transported from the grounds of the castle to Robert’s studio in High Corrie where he created the impressive wood carving before it was installed last month.

Tim Keyworth, NTS gardens and designed landscape manager, Ayrshire and

Arran, said: “We’re delighted with the new apple sculpture Robert has created, it looks fantastic and the team at Brodick is excited to welcome visitors to the walled gardens to see the stunning sculpture in place. The new addition complements the recent planting of apple trees, grown to a framework that edge the lawns and entice visitors to explore the gardens further.

“Alongside the new apple sculpture, we have also commissioned Robert to create a new installation inspired by peaches that will further enhance the walled garden. It is expected later in the year. It’s thanks to the generous support of our members and donors that we are able to create areas of interest in our gardens and continue to care for and protect our special places, such as Brodick.

“Creating new outdoor art installations like this supports our objectives to provide inspiring heritage visitor experiences as outlined in our 10-year strategy, launched in 2022, to provide access to nature, beauty and heritage for everyone.”





Sculptor Robert Coia said: “I’m really pleased to see the finished sculpture find its home in the walled garden at Brodick Castle. I couldn’t resist the opportunity to work with the timber from the fallen oak as it provided an excellent material to work with. The curved nature of the apples was a challenge, but I’m delighted with the outcome and the opportunity for it to be enjoyed by visitors long into the future.”

The apple sculpture being installed in the walled garden. NO_B24apple01_walled_garden

Sculptor Robert Coia and John Nicolson, first gardener, beside the new sculpture. NO_B24apple02_robert_coia

The apple sculpture is a new feature of the walled garden. NO_B42apple03_felled_tree