Adventurer on Arran

Adventurer and TV star Ben Fogle was on Arran filming last week and made a surprise appearance at the Friday afternoon session of Arran Folk Festival on the terrace of the Douglas Hotel.

Ben and a BBC film crew were on Arran for five days last week filming for the second series of Scotland's Sacred Islands which will feature Arran when it is broadcast later this year.




