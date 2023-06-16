A feast of folk enjoyed in the summer sunshine

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Centre spread heading: Amazing performances and record crowds at 27th folk festival

Words and photographs: Hugh Boag

There was great music, great company and great weather at the 27th Arran Folk Festival last weekend.





And the festival had a special visitor this year – adventurer and TV presenter Ben Fogle.

He was on Arran last week filming a second series of Scotland’s Sacred Islands and his last stop was the Friday afternoon open session at the Douglas Hotel which his crew filmed part of. Ben even recited a poem. The show will be on the BBC later this year.

But the weekend was all about the music and the afternoon sessions in the bright sunshine of the Douglas terrace on Friday and Saturday saw a host of familiar faces performing to record crowds hosted, as always, by the inimitable Uncle Keith. The two evening shows in Brodick Hall were both sell-outs.

The event was rounded off by a welcome return to the Ormidale Hotel for the survivors Sunday held in the garden on the only cloudy day before the midges chased the performers into the glasshouse to round off a fantastic weekend.





Organiser Andy McCallum told the Banner: “I continue to be amazed by the loyal support our wee festival receives, from the family of visitors that return year after year, to the volunteers who help everything run as planned, and the local businesses which give so generously of accommodation, meals and raffle prizes. I don’t think people appreciate just how important raffle money can be to keeping a small event like ours afloat.

“So this year, as well as a huge thank you to all the artists who gave such amazing performances, all the people who bought tickets for the concerts and all the people and businesses who contributed so much, a special mention goes to everyone who took a punt on a torn-off scrap of paper. The festival wouldn’t exist without every single one of you.

“Special thanks to Michael, Julia and Bethan for volunteering their time, to Moira, Brian and Wylie for a great venue, to Rena for her workshops and to Derek and Bill for stepping up when needed.

“Biggest thanks to the rest of my Arran Folk Festival family – Trixi, Nicola and everyone’s uncle, Keith. Here’s to next year.”

Note: Folk festival logo is available

Dr Rena Gertz is filmed singing a Gaelic Waulking song. 01_B24folk01_23_rena_gertz

George Pettigrew, left, performs with Andy Macdonald. 01_B24folk02_23_george_andy

Ben Fogle reads a poem on the terrace of the Douglas Hotel. 01_B24folk04_23_poem_terrace

Nickey Summer in full voice, accompanied by Keith Robertson. 01_B24folk05_23_nickey_summer

Mike Fleming on double bass, Tony Carver on the bodhran and Joe Hawley performing. 01_B24folk06_23_bass_bodhran

Steve and Debbie Merritt perform on the Douglas terrace. 01_B24folk07_23_steve_debbie

John Elliot plays a tune on his fine old accordion. 01_B24folk08_23_john_elliot

Arran’s Colin Gurthrie sings Flowers of the Forest. 01_B24folk09_23_colin_guthrie

Tony Carver performs with Nickey Summer. 01_B24folk10_23_tony_nickey

Derek Shand is in lively voice. 01_B24folk11_23_derek_shand

Uncle Keith gets the party started on the Douglas terrace. 01_B24folk12_23_uncle_keith

Gerry Hearns performs ‘O sole mio’. 01_B24folk13_23_gerry_hearns

Regular visitor Graeme Miller gets the crowd going on the Douglas terrace. 01_B24folk14_23_graeme_miller

Anne Roberts plays her clarsach in the shadow of Goatfell. 01_B24folk15_23_anne_roberts

Annual performer Bill Fraser entertains in the sunshine. 01_B24folk16_23_bill_fraser

Lynn Daley performs with her brother Rob. 01_B24folk17_23_lynn_rob

Harpy G performed on the Douglas terrace. 01_B24folk18_23_harpy_songs

A trio of bodhran make a vibrant sound. 01_B24folk19_23_bodhran_trio

Two guitarists entertain in the Ormidale Hotel garden on Sunday afternoon. 01_B24folk20_ormidale_hotel

Musicians and music lovers enjoy the festival at the Ormidale Hotel. 01_B24folk21_23_music_lovers

The Ormidale audience enjoy a gentle ballad. 01_B24folk22_23_gentle_balled

A quartet of concertinas players are joined by other musicians. 01_B24folk23_23_quartet_players

Lady in red Mitzi Simpson adds the saxaphone to the huge array of musical instruments at the festival. 01_B24folk24_23_saxaphone_mitzi

Diane Machray performs in the Ormidale garden. 01_B24folk25_23_diane_machray

Anne Roberts plays her clarsach in the Ormidale garden as husband Huw looks on. 01_B24folk26_23_ormidale_garden

Tim Pomeroy, left, accompanied by Mike Fleming, perform in the Ormidale glasshouse. 01_B24folk27_23_tim_pomeroy

George Machray in in serious mood in the Ormidale glasshouse. 01_B24folk28_23_george_machray

Rob and Lynn Daley performing in the Ormidale glasshouse. 01_B24folk29_23_ormidale_glasshouse