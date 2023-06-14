Hercules mark retirement with Arran flypast

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

A fly past to mark the retirement of the Hercules from RAF service will fly over Arran on Wednesday.

Three of the iconic planes will pass over the island at around 12pm on their way from FS Aldergrove in Northern Ireland to RAF Lossiemouth.

This is part of a circular route around all four nations of the UK, which has been planned out to take in places with significance to the Hercules’ 56 years of service and to the 47 Squadron.





The first Hercules arrived at Marshall’s in Cambridge in December 1966 and since then, it has supported the UK military and humanitarian relief missions across the world.

However, the RAF has been transitioning to a 22 plane Atlas (A400) fleet, with the 47 Squadron and Hercules expected to continue in service until Friday June 30.

The fly past is expected to depart RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire at 10am, taking in the National Memorial Arboretum and three RAF bases, before making its way over the Irish Sea towards Arran.

It is expected at FS Aldergrove at 11.48am and RAF Lossiemouth at 12.51am, so will likely be seen in the skies above Arran at around midday on Wednesday.





The three planes will visit several other RAF bases, garrisons and significant places, before eventually returning to RAF Brize Norton at 5.05pm.