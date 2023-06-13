DWP reveal date when new cost of living payment will be paid

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Eligible people will begin to receive the new £150 cost of living payment from the Department for Work Pensions (DWP) from next week.

The DWP have announced that local households will begin to receive the £150 disability cost of living payment from June 20.

The majority of eligible households will receive their payment by July 4.





In order to be eligible for the new cost of living payment, people must receive one of the following disability benefits:

Disability Living Allowance

Personal Independence Payment

Attendance Allowance

Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment)

Armed Forces Independence Payment

Constant Attendance Allowance

War Pension Mobility Supplement

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, Mel Stride MP, said: “This payment helps protect those who need our support the most, providing a vital financial boost to six million disabled people.

“Our multi-billion-pound package of support reinforces our commitment to help UK households with the rising cost of living. It comes on top of record increases to benefits and the national living wage.”



