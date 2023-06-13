Arran estate agents given starring slot on Good Morning Britain

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Staff from a long-established island business were given a starring role today on the nation’s most popular breakfast television show.

The team from Arran Estate Agents were invited by ITV producers to appear on Good Morning Britain to help promote a competition that will see one lucky viewer win a £250,000 cash prize.

Presenter Andi Peters travelled to the island to meet the team at one of the properties they are marketing in Kilmory for a slot to showcase the type of thing the lucky winner will be able to spend their cash on.





The Brodick-based firm’s Kirsty Evans and Elaine Wood took Andi and the rest of the GMB crew around picturesque Dell Cottage, offering a unique opportunity to showcase Arran’s beauty to the rest of the country.

Elaine told the Arran Banner: “It was an early start but what a great experience – and of course we managed a wee selfie with Andi!

“ITV wanted us to show viewers around Dell Cottage, which we are selling, as part of a Good Morning Britain promo to win £250k, a ‘this is what you could buy’ type of thing.

“Andi and the rest of the crew were absolutely lovely and it was a real pleasure to welcome them to Arran. It was also a great chance to promote our beautiful island to a national TV audience, and we were delighted to do so.”





