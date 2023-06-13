Amazing footage captures VIP visitor making a splash off Arran

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Wildlife lovers were treated to some aquatic antics from a VIP visitor off Arran.

Crew from the SV Hiraeth captured some stunning footage of a giant humpback whale enjoying a visit to the waters off the island.

They spotted the magnificent mammal in the Clyde while sailing back from Holy Isle on Saturday and shared the footage on their YouTube channel.





You can also view it here on their Facebook page.

Humpback sightings in and around the island are incredibly rare and the gigantic creatures can measure up to 16 metres in length and weigh up to 40 tonnes.

Experts believe the whale was possibly migrating from the Caribbean and may have decided to spend its summer feeding period on the Clyde, or was having a snack and rest on its way to more fertile feeding grounds off Norway.



