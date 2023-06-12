Players prepare for fancy dress cricket fun day

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

It’s that time of the year when cricket enthusiasts delve into their dressing up boxes, go online or raid the ArCaS charity shop in an effort to be the most ridiculously dressed team for the annual cricket fun day hosted by Sannox Cricket Club.

The event will take place at Ormidale Park in Brodick from noon on Saturday June 17.

The tournament will be played in a six-a-side format with the rules being made up as the day progresses.





In addition to the cricket, visitors can enjoy a bar, burgers, music and questionable commentary from Rich E Beno.

As this is a charity fundraising event, with food and beverages available, players and spectators are asked to not bring their own refreshments.

Serious players are discouraged and further details can be found on the club’s Facebook page or by phoning Eric Dunn on 07786 906992.





Snow White and the five dwarfs were the winners of the last year’s fancy dress cricket day at Ormidale Park. 01_B24cricket01_fancy-dress_fun_day