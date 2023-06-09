Routes unveiled for UCI cycling world championships

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The world’s greatest riders will come together in Glasgow and across Scotland from August 3 to August 13 to compete at the highest level over 13 UCI World Championships, in the first event of its kind.

The event is sure to attract interest from all over the country with the full routes for the men’s elite, women’s elite and men under 23, individual time trials (all categories) and team time trial mixed relay, having been announced which take in lochs, castles, iconic monuments and towns and cities across Scotland.

The announcement also unveils the first details of the route for the UCI para-cycling road world championships that will take place in Dumfries and Galloway, including the road race, individual time trial and team relay.





The men’s elite road race takes in Edinburgh Castle and Arthur’s Seat from its start in the capital on Sunday August 6, before heading north across the Firth of Forth via the Queensferry Crossing, heading west through Fife towards Clackmannanshire, Falkirk and Stirling, passing near world-renowned landmarks including the Kelpies, the Falkirk Wheel, Carron Valley and the Crow Road, before turning towards Glasgow and the specially designed finishing circuit, looping through the west end to the city centre for a spectacular finish alongside George Square.

Stirling and its surrounding area will host the individual time trials for all categories, with competition beginning on Wednesday August 9, continuing across three days until Friday August 11. Riders will set off from the King and Queens Knot in the shadow of Stirling Castle on a fast course that will take them through the flats of the River Forth to the west across the countryside, before heading back towards Stirling city centre, finishing on Stirling Castle esplanade.

UCI cycling world championships chairman Paul Bush OBE said: “The announcement of further details for road races and the unveiling of the para-cycling road routes for the first time is another exciting milestone as we continue the final countdown to the championships this August.

“The routes will take in some of the country’s most iconic cities and countryside, providing a spectacular backdrop to the action taking place on road and showcasing why Scotland is the perfect stage for events.”





Further details about the dates, routes and timing of events can be found at www.cyclingworldchamps.com

The cycling women’s tour of Britain passes George Square in Glasgow. No_B23cycling01_23_UCI_world_championships