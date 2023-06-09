MV Glen Sannox will be a ‘great ship’

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Updates on the delivery of the two ferries being built at Ferguson Marine were given this week when the TV cameras were invited round the MV Glen Sannox.

The Port Glasgow yard chief executive David Tydeman told broadcasters the new Arran ferry was due to start harbour and sea trials this summer, with a handover to CalMac scheduled for between late autumn and Christmas and should start sailing on the Arran route from Troon next spring, barring any further delays.

Six years late and three times over budget, many have wondered if the two boats would ever leave the yard at all but a confident Mr Tydeman told the BBC: “The ship is coming to life.





“I think she’s going to be a great ship. As we walk around you see the quality of the passenger areas; there’s catering for 1,000 people on board.

“There’s good capacity for car carrying and lorries. I think she’ll be a pleasant surprise.”

There is increasing speculation that the as-yet unnamed Hull 802 could also serve on the Arran route.

She is now watertight, and 80 per cent structurally complete and on the day the TV cameras were there her pre-fabricated aluminium wheelhouse was lifted onto the deck.





The hope is it will be launched at the end of November and handed over in the late summer of next year.