Music Arran invites you to an evening with Christine Bovill

Music Arran is delighted to welcome back Christine Bovill to the Arran High School theatre in Lamlash.

Christine has built her reputation on her interpretation of classic 20th century song and on Saturday June 17 at 7.30pm she will perform a vibrant and original collection of bittersweet ballads, alongside infectious folk-rock and chanson – all bound together by her remarkable voice.

Christine Bovill grew up in Mollinsburn, just outside Glasgow. She was born into a musical family – both her parents were teachers of traditional music. She began collecting jazz records from an early age and developed a fondness for Ella Fitzgerald and Billie Holliday.





One day she fatefully came across an Edith Piaf record and her life took a new turn. She was mesmerized by Piaf’s voice and developed a passion for French song, language and culture and took a degree in French so she could do justice to singing chansons.

Christine developed her own theatre shows and with the release of “Derby St” and “The Sentence That I Serve” she revealed a major talent as a songwriter. In 2011, she took to the stage at the Edinburgh Festival in the style of French chanteuse, performing Piaf in English and French – delighting audiences.

Her voice is smoky, evocative and emotive – perfect for portraying the life of

the legendary Parisian – and perfect for singing of triumphs and tragedies, just

as Piaf once did.

“My musical tastes are vast,” Christine insists, “but Piaf remains the old, wise,

trusted friend behind it all. She was incredible – a pure professional, given

her horrendous life and addictions to painkillers and alcohol. She was a

complicated figure, but an inspiration for sure.”





Christine’s voice has taken her all over the world – including South Korea and

Berlin, where she had residency as a Scot, spoke in English and sang in French

to a German audience.

Christine Bovill. B25bovill01No (in library)