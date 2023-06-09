Corrie Film Club presents…

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Corrie Film Club: The Quiet Girl (Ireland 2022, Colm Bairea, Certificate 12)

Corrie Film Club’s June offering won the Crystal Bear in 2022. Directed by Irish director Colm Bairead, it is set in 1981 and tells the story of a young girl, Cáit, who is sent away for the summer from her dysfunctional family to live with “her mother’s people”.

They are Seán and Eibhlín Cinnsealach, a middle-aged couple she has never met. Slowly, in the care of this couple, Cáit blossoms and discovers a new way of living, but in this house where affection grows and there are meant to be no secrets, she discovers one.





This is a deeply moving, warming and beautiful tale.

See the movie at Corrie Film Club in Corrie and Sannox Village Hall on Sunday June 11 at 7.30pm. Everyone welcome.