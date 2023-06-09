Business as usual as buyer is sought for Arran Broadband

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

The parent company of Arran Broadband is in the hands of administrators as a potential new owner is sought for the firm.

Alternative rural network builder Broadway Partners Limited, which was launched on Arran in 2016, has called in administrators after its balance sheet was hit by soaring costs and rising interest rates.





The company, which currently has around 6,500 customers on Arran and in south Wales, had set an ambitious target of connecting 250,000 homes and businesses by 2025.

However, existing customers have been told it will be business as usual for their service and they will continue connecting customers already signed up amid high hopes a buyer can be found who can take Broadway Partners to its next stage of development.

The company has it roots on Arran having launched a commercial service seven years ago deploying its pioneering TV WhiteSpace technology on the island to deliver internet to areas where it was previously unavailable, initially in the south of the island.

It has since expanded across the island with a high-profile advertising, marketing and sponsorship campaign and its brightly-coloured vans are a frequent sight around Arran. As a result, the Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) gigabit-ready infrastructure is now well advanced on the island.





Benjamin Dymant and Daniel James Mark Smith of Teneo Financial Advisory Limited were appointed joint administrators of Broadway Partners Ltd and Broadway Partners LLP on May 31.

A statement on the Arran Broadband website states: “Customers of Broadway Broadband should see no change to their supply or ongoing administrative matters, and the Broadway Broadband support channels are operating as usual and remain available for customers, should you have any questions or technical difficulties.

“The affairs, business and property of the companies are being managed by the joint administrators. If you are a creditor of the companies and would like to get in touch with the joint administrators, please contact Broadwaycreditors@Teneo.com.”

Its collapse puts more than 130 jobs at risk mainly at the Liverpool headquarters, although adequate funding is understood to be in place to keep the company trading during the administration process, while a buyer is sought.

Broadway’s collapse comes two years after it announced a funding package from Downing LLP, an investment firm which committed £145m to the altnet.

At the time, Broadway said its mission was to “deliver affordable, high-speed broadband services to the more remote regions of the UK, particularly Scotland, including Arran, and Wales where there is a notable digital divide in countryside locations”.

Benji Dymant, joint administrator at Teneo, said: “Following significant investment in Ultrafast Full Fibre broadband, the sector has been facing a number of adverse macroeconomic issues, including rising interest rates and inflation, in a highly competitive environment.

“Despite having successfully connected a range of outlying communities to its network, Broadway has not been immune to the impact of these issues. As a result, it’s been necessary to file for administration to facilitate a restructure of the business and provide a stable platform to affect a sale.”

“The necessary funding is in place to guarantee service to its existing customer base, connect new customers to the existing network coverage and quality assurance,” he added.

The Broadway Broadband vans are a common sight on Arran. No_B42broadway01