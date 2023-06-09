Bigger, bolder and brighter as Arran Pride makes a welcome return

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Words and pictures by Colin Smeeton

The fiesta of colour and joy which descended on Brodick last weekend could only mean one thing – Arran Pride was back bigger, bolder and brighter.

Arran Pride’s second annual event took place in brilliant sunshine with the annual parade attracting hundreds of supporters and spectators who added an explosion of colour and a festival atmosphere to Brodick.





Supporters poured off the ferries on Saturday morning to take part in the grand parade, which stretched along the length of Brodick promenade, to start the weekend-long event which also included a picnic in the park, a sold-out celebration ceilidh and a dook and a barbecue on the final day on Sunday.

Revellers, many in fancy dress or wearing bright coloured clothes, sang and danced their way to the park behind Arran Library where they enjoyed a picnic with political speakers, live music and a number of other attractions, including a drag queen who compered the event with a healthy dose of good humour.

Also on offer for visitors was a number of stalls for support groups and allied and LGBTQ+ organisations which provided visitors with information, support and networking opportunities.

The family-friendly event included home-grown musicians and entertainers, and the drumming group Sheboom, who also performed at the inaugural event, made a welcome return with a performance at the park after leading the parade.





The day of celebrations was rounded off with a sell-out celebration ceilidh which featured the musical talents of Gillian Frame and Friends.

The following day, participants enjoyed an invigorating dook in the sea before heading to the Douglas Hotel in Brodick where live music from Anna Sweeney was enjoyed on the front lawn with food, drink and good company.