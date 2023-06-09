Arran Banner Letters – week 23, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Open invitation

Sir,

My thanks go to the Banner for its coverage in its May 19 edition of the Outlook Art Project’s latest trip to Nepal.





The youngsters really like to see themselves in the paper as it makes them feel what we are doing is important.

The second thing I wanted to do is send an invitation to all of the people who have supported our Nepal projects over the last 10 years to the opening of our exhibition. It is opening on Monday June 12 in the Arran Distillery at Lochranza.

We have a Nepalese delegation opening the show at noon, then at 1.15pm we open the overspill exhibition at Corrie Hotel.

There have been many people who have donated to us by leaving donations at our events. As I do not know who these people are, I thought this was the only way of sending them an invitation. All friends are also invited.





This year the exhibition is only going to be on for one week. I look forward to seeing everyone there.

Thank you once again.

Yours,

Gordon Davidson,

Outlook Art Project.

Squandering of taxpayer’s money

Sir

I wish to endorse in its entirety the letter, headed ‘Ferry design intransigence’ by your correspondent John Lamont, Arran Banner, June 2 2023.

In 2018 Professor Alf Baird presented a paper to The Interferry Conference in Cancun, Mexico, in which he made a detailed comparison between CMAL’s monohull Finlaggan and Pentland Ferry’s catamaran Pentalina, vessels of similar age and capacity. There the comparison ends.

Build cost at 2018 prices for the monohull were £25m and for the catamaran, £7m. Fuel consumption of the catamaran is 43 per cent of that of the monohull. The difference in total annual operating costs at current prices is a staggering £6.7m.

Over a 25 or 30 year probable lifespan, that represents a mind boggling £167m and bear in mind this saving is for a single vessel on a single route.

The Scottish government, Transport Scotland and CMAL have studiously ignored the actions and success of Pentland Ferries which has, for 16 years, operated an unsubsidised service with catamarans, in conditions worse than any experienced by the CMAL vessels and with minimal weather-related cancellations.

It is most unfortunate that, with a further six large monohulls on order, implementation of the necessary changes will, in the case of these vessels, be delayed by a further 25 to 30 years, not to mention the tens of millions spent on infrastructure, work which would not have been required for the shorter and shallower catamarans.

When will this government and Transport Scotland clip the CMAL wings and put a stop to this disgraceful squandering of taxpayer’s money?

Yours,

J Patrick Maclean,

Oban.

Proud of Pride

Sir,

The Arran Pride committee thanks all the volunteers, shops and businesses, young people, entertainers and all its sponsors and supporters.

The second Arran Pride was bigger, better, louder and more colourful than we could have hoped for and our fun in the sun, Arran Pride was fabulous. Thank you everyone.

Yours,

Michael Gettins,

Chairman, Arran Pride.

Look after hearing health

Sir,

Summer is well and truly on its way, which means more opportunities to be outside with friends and family and listen to live music.

In all of the fun, we sometimes forget to look after our hearing health and how loud sounds are. A live concert or festival can often reach levels of 110 decibels. Repeated or long exposure to sounds at 85 decibels or above can cause hearing loss so it is important that whilst you are sipping that overpriced beer and singing along to your favourite artist you take care of your ears.

The good news is there are some easy ways you can enjoy yourself and keep your hearing protected: Carry earplugs with you and use them, the reusable kind designed for clubbers and musicians don’t muffle sound, just make it a bit quieter and can protect your ears. Stay away from the speakers – the closer you are, the greater the risk of hearing damage. And take regular breaks from the loudest areas to give your ears a rest. We want everyone to have a great summer and at the same time keep your hearing healthy for the future.

It is important to check your hearing regularly so join more than 250,000 people and take the free, online hearing check by visiting the Royal National Institute for Deaf People (RNID) at rnid.org.uk

Yours,

Crystal Rolfe,

Associate director for health at RNID.