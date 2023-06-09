Arran Banner 20 Years Ago – week 23, 2023

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Saturday May 31 2003

Janey McIntyre belts it out as Calamity Jane which is being staged at Brodick Hall. 01_B22ABTYA01_03_Calamity_Jane_Janey_McIntyre

This Saab car was found in the sea off the end of Lamlash pier. No-one had seen it go in and it was only when the propeller of the Holy Isle ferry hit it that it was discovered. Police and Coastguard removed it and police inquiries are ongoing. 01_B22ABTYA02_03_Saab_Lamlash_stolen





Tim and Bev Hodkinson have started up a bouncy castle hire business which includes a toddler circus and a jungle bouncer for older children. 01_B22ABTYA03_03_Tim_Bev_bouncy_castle

Spotted outside Brodick Castle was a line-up of old vehicles from the Morris Minor Owners Club which visited Arran and provided onlookers with a sense of nostalgia. 01_B22ABTYA04_03_Morris_minor

Young swimmers line up at the annual primary swimming gala held at the Kinloch Hotel. 01_B22ABTYA05_03_swimming_gala_Kinloch

In they go, young swimmers vie for first, second and third positions at the primary swimming gala. 01_B22ABTYA06_03_primary_school_gala





At their annual dinner and prizegiving, club trophies were awarded to Shiskine Ladies Golf Club members. They were Carole Arthur, Pat Adamson, Jenni Turnbull, Elizabeth Kelso and Elaine Wood. 01_B22ABTYA07_03_Shiskine_Ladies_golf_winners