A wealth of information available at Brodick event

North Ayrshire Council’s Connected Communities team hosted an information session last week at Ormidale Pavilion with a number of organisations which offer community-orientated services.

The session aimed to provide residents with information on participatory budget funding, funding officer support and information on the council’s older people’s conference that will take place on June 28 at the Ardeer Centre in Stevenston.

In addition to this, Arran Community and Voluntary Service’s Sheridan Waldon was also on hand to speak to people about the services that they offer, including their befriending service, Umbrella group, lunch clubs and their community transport scheme.





Eco-Savvy also hosted a stall where Ruth McLaren spoke with visitors about sustainable travel and food share initiatives, zero waste cafes, and information about their health walks.

KA Leisure representative Alison Murdoch met with people to promote healthy lifestyle options and initiatives and the various leisure activities available on Arran and further afield.

Graham Hunter, Denise Fraser, Laura Taylor, Elaine Wright and Rosemary Ramsay from Connected Communities offered a wealth of advice to visitors about council initiatives, including older people’s conference information, participatory budgeting information and funding officer support.

Linda and Janet Ross of Alzheimer Scotland spoke with people about the support that they offer and information about volunteering opportunities.





The afternoon provided visitors with a one-stop-shop of available services and community initiatives which are particularly relevant to individuals, community groups and older members of the community.