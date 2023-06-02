Windfarm windfall will benefit community organisations

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Community Council will be handing out more than £12,000 to local projects after members of its new Arran Community Fund selected four causes to be the first recipients of the cash windfall.

The successful recipients – Arran High School Cycle Club, Ormidale Pavilion, Whiting Bay Memories and Shiskine Parent Council – were approved at a community council meeting on Tuesday.

The community fund was set up with support from Scottish Power Renewables’ Beinn an Tuirc 3 Windfarm which is expected to provide an annual index-linked fund of around £25,000 for the next 25 years. The fund will be awarded three times a year with a funding cycle budget of around £8,300.





The funding has been awarded on merit with the goal of improving the quality of life and/or community bonds within Arran. It is available to all sections of the Arran community to improve community services and to help establish sustainable projects that support the Arran Islands Plan which is being developed with island groups and has the North Ayrshire Council officer’s support.

Sharing the £12,068.60 in this funding cycle is Arran High School Cycle Club which will receive £5,000; Ormidale Pavilion will receive £2,315.60; Whiting Bay Memories will receive £1,753 and Shiskine Parent Council will receive £3,000.

Arran High School Cycle Club will use the cash to help build, manage and maintain an accessible, inclusive and safe all-weather cycling facility, which in addition to encouraging residents and visitors to engage in cycling in many forms, will benefit the community by hosting competitions and events. Along with providing an accessible area for coaching and skills development, the project will also benefit the biodiversity of the woodland with native species and plant trees and bushes rich in food for red squirrels and birds. The Arran Bee Group will also maintain a beehive on site with the intention of including it in nursery and primary school forest school sessions.

Ormidale Pavillion will use the funding to offer video conferencing and a multi-media display for visiting and regular groups. The multi-media display will enable organisations to access training materials, enable group participation education and allow groups to make use of video conferencing. Previously groups had to use their own equipment.





Whiting Bay and Districts Memories Group has plans to further its community engagement and to develop a heritage trails project. Heritage Tales will prepare and share a range of tales of the village and will provide local historical information to encourage and support village exploring and walking. These tales will also be shared digitally on its website and on social media channels.

Shiskine Parent Council plan on using the money to develop its outdoor learning and sustainability project, aimed at improving the health and well-being of pupils. The project will involve repairing and transforming the existing outdoor shed into a safe, usable learning and well-being area with storage for outdoor resources.

Pupils will be able to access this space throughout the day and it will provide a nurturing, outdoor classroom area aimed at supporting the social and emotional well-being of all pupils. The outdoor space may include comfortable beanbags for reading zones, a quiet space, role play equipment and safe bike storage to encourage cycling to school.

An Arran Community Council spokesperson said: “We wish the successful applicants success and look forward to hearing how this funding is helping enhance the groups’ activities and work towards fulfilling the Arran Islands Plan. We also look forward to receiving further applications and encouraging creative initiatives which improve the future resilience of our community.”

All beneficiaries will provide receipts for the work and report back to the council on the success of their projects.

Arran Community Council is inviting other projects and organisations to apply for funding for projects. Details about eligibility, guidance notes and an application form can be found online on their website at https://arrancommunitycouncil.org.uk/funding/

Members of Arran High School Cycle Club assist with work on their new track at Dyemill which will be facilitated by the Arran Community grant. Photograph: @ahsmbc No_B22CCgrant01_23_AHSMTB_build_track