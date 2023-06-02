U3a learns about Arran Geopark at May meeting

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Arran Geopark co-ordinator Malcolm Wilkinson was the speaker at the May meeting of Isle of Arran u3a.

Malcolm explained how the concept of Arran Geopark began in late 2016 and how the project has developed to promote links between the geological heritage and other aspects of the natural and cultural heritage of the area involved, which takes in the North Arran National Scenic Area and the South Arran Marine Protected Area.

Arran is one of the best locations for fieldwork in Europe and would benefit greatly in the long-term from gaining UNESCO Global Geopark status alongside the two existing Scottish Global Geoparks in Shetland and the North West Highlands.





Malcolm insisted on the education and sustainable development aims of the geopark which would ideally be community-driven and develop connections with local businesses to involve as many people as possible. U3a members were particularly interested in the links between the geological and cultural heritage in the geopark and suggested a sculpture park to reflect the rich natural surroundings and artistic creativity on Arran.

Sheridan Waldon, development officer for Arran CVS, also came to the meeting to give an overview of the activities of the organisation for members who enjoyed a very interesting and informative afternoon.

The last monthly social meeting before the summer break will be held on Thursday June 29, at 2pm, in Brodick village hall where there will be music to dance and sing along to, followed by an afternoon tea with home baking. All members are invited and anyone who would like to find out more about the activities of the Isle of Arran u3a will also be made most welcome.

Karyn Wilson Hill.





Arran Geopark co-ordinator Malcolm Wilkinson speaks with u3a members about the Arran Geopark. No_B22u3a01_23_Arran_Geopark_talk