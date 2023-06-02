Planning permission sought for self-built plots

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

By Hugh Boag

A proposal to develop self-build homes to help ease the affordable housing crisis on Arran has taken a major step forward.

Arran Development Trust has identified a site in Lamlash to build 21 serviced plots for self-build accommodation and has applied to North Ayrshire Council for outline planning permission.





There is already keen interest from potential new plot owners to design and build a new home. The trust already has a healthy ‘expressions of interest’ list and they will be contacted in the first instance.

The trust will also be working with Buildstore which will provide specialist financial advice to the new owners regarding the best funding package tailored for their self-build requirements. Buildstore will carry out two presentations on the island – first one on finance and the second one on self-build process management. They will also be available for general advice and guidance.

The site at Halls Field, Benlister, is former grazing land and is adjacent to the Rowarden site where clearance work has started ahead of the building of 18 affordable rented homes, costing £4 million, also to be built by Arran Development Trust.

The trust is a community membership organisation specifically set up by the full-time resident community to solve the acute affordable housing shortage on the island.





It is important the trust offers a choice of affordable housing as a “one size fits all” approach does not suit everyone’s housing aspirations. The serviced self-build plot approach is one way of providing affordable, permanent individually designed housing on the island, which focusses on enhancing, sustaining and supporting the existing community and future generations.

The proposed serviced self-build plots will all carry a Rural Housing Burden (RHB) on the title deed ensuring and protecting the homes built on them will be used as principle residences only and not as holiday or second homes in perpetuity to protect the stock for future generations. The final pricing of the plots is being calculated and the RHB will be taken into account by a calculated discount on market valuation.

This site has lain vacant for some years and is identified within the North Ayrshire Local Plan as part of the “general urban area” within the settlement map for Lamlash.

A design statement, prepared by Ayr-based Denholm Youd, submitted with the planning application states: “The development comprises 21 serviced plots with a new access road and associated infrastructure. All of the proposed plots have been designed to accommodate a three or four bedroom house.

“The site is presently accessed from a track along its southern boundary, which is a continuation of the adopted Benlister Road. A key part of our proposal is to upgrade this track to become an adopted road which would access the development site.

“This semi rural, edge of settlement site has presented Arran Development Trust with the opportunity to create new affordable homes within a well-established settlement, ensuring the land is used to enhance this side of the town, creating a pleasing transition between the built environment and the countryside beyond.”

The application is under consideration by planning officials at North Ayrshire Council.

Clearance work has started at the site at Rowarden where 18 affordable rented homes will be built. 01_B22Rowarden01_23_site_cleance_construction