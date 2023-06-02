Scottish Labour leader to open MSP’s office

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will visit North Ayrshire next month to officially open a constituency office in Ardrossan for West Scotland MSP Katy Clark.

The office at 19B Harbour Street has been open to the public since November last year, however, the official opening was delayed owing to the pandemic.

Now Katy, formerly MP for North Ayrshire and Arran between 2005 and 2015, will be hosting a formal opening event on Saturday June 17, from 2pm, with members of the public welcome to attend.





Katy said: “I am very happy to welcome Anas Sarwar to launch our constituency office in North Ayrshire.

“Since being elected in 2021, I have, along with my Scottish Labour colleagues, sought to represent constituents’ interests on a range of different issues and, as a resident and representative for the area over many years, I believe Ardrossan is a great base to reach people.

“Nevertheless, my office is open to constituents across the entire West Scotland region.”

The constituency office in Ardrossan is open from Monday to Friday, from 9am to 5pm, and Katy can be reached via email at katy.clark.msp@parliament.scot





