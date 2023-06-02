Green-fingered gardeners invited to horticultural society’s social event

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Island gardeners are invited to Arran Horticultural Society’s spring social event on Tuesday to hear how to get ready for this year’s summer show in August.

Whether you are a seasoned perennial or a budding new grower, the Get Ready for the Summer Show night will be a chance to share your knowledge or pick up tips for successful show entries.

Brodick Castle’s gardening team head gardener Donald Guthrie and his deputy John Nicolson will be there to head a panel of experts for a question and answer session from the floor.





Arran Horticultural Society chairman John Sillars said: “We are absolutely delighted to have Donald and John on the panel to share their wide knowledge and expertise.

“This is a unique opportunity for members and anyone else interested to get tips on how to get ready for the summer show, especially if they are new to showing.”

There will also be a plant sale with seedlings and plants available at reasonable prices for those who are behind with their preparations.

Admission to the event in Ormidale Pavilion next Tuesday, June 6, at 7pm is free. It is open to members and non-members. Refreshments will be available and there will be a raffle.





Brodick Castle’s head gardener Donald Guthrie, left, and his deputy John Nicolson will answer questions. No_B22Hort01_23_Donald_John_Brodick_Castle