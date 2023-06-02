Council commits to scrapping school meal debt

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

School meal debt in North Ayrshire may be scrapped after councillors agreed to take action at their full meeting last Wednesday.

The decision will come as a relief to many families struggling through the cost-of-living crisis after the proposal was rejected by some North Ayrshire councillors last year when they voted to retain £60,000 of debt which parents owe to North Ayrshire Council for their children’s school meals.

At the meeting, councillor Robert Foster put forward a motion saying that “North Ayrshire Council agrees in principle to scrap all school meal debt by the start of 2023/24 school year and asks that a report be brought to the June meeting, outlining options including financial implications to achieve this aim.”





Councillor Foster added: “School meals debt has risen since we last discussed this and we are still constantly reminding families they owe us money.

“A total of 12 councils across Scotland have abolished school meal debt. The last to do so is Midlothian. Hopefully we can get cross-party agreement and bin this policy once and for all.”

Councillor Louise McPhater agreed it was time for action, saying: “It’s important we are able to lessen the burden on our constituents so they don’t have to worry about paying £25 for their school meals when that is the last £25 they have. This is now. The crisis is here. It’s happening.

“Other councils across Scotland know how urgent this is. It’s a right to food and it’s a right to education.”





Education cabinet member, depute council leader Shaun Macaulay, provided insight into the situation in North Ayrshire.

He said: “We don’t pursue this debt in North Ayrshire and no-one is harassed to pay it. This is a campaign which has been led by poverty action groups which have done a power of work on this.

“In the paper that comes out, we want to give council assurance there are mechanisms in place to support families who are struggling.

“In terms of the motion, it’s sensible to set out the financial implications and free school meals for P6 and P7 are coming in so we are moving towards that.

“We want to see children who want to learn and are fully fed in schools. In terms of the motion, I think it’s sensible to set out the financial implications as councillor Foster did suggest.

“We look forward to seeing the range of options put forward by the council at the next meeting.”

The motion was passed by 19 votes to 10. At last year’s meeting on the subject, councillor Foster suggested using £60,000 of unearmarked reserves of around £11m to take pressure off families by wiping all school meal debt. But this was voted down.

Councillor Robert Foster has campaigned for school meal debt to be scrapped and at a recent council meeting members finally agreed to take action. No_B22schoolmealdebt01_23_Robert_Foster_school_meal