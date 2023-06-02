Bumper attendance at Dougarie sheepdog trials

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

More than 50 handlers put their sheepdog herding skills to the test last week at the Dougarie Sheepdog Trials at Glenloig Farm.

The event was hosted by kind permission of Calum Lindsay and W Tod Langholm judged the entrants, including eight local handlers in the confined class.

Following a full day of herding the sheep, directing them around markers and penning them, before the ultimate show of dog control and agility – splitting the sheep into smaller groups – the winners were awarded prizes and trophies.





Prizes and trophies were presented are as follows: Open and Dougarie Cup: 1 Sandy McCulloch, Dalmellington, Sam, 94 points; 2 Willie Welsh, Moniave, Cap, 94 points; 3 Stuart Davidson, Dunoon, Dan, 91 points; 4 Emma Gray, Bute, Chip, 90 points; 5 Charolette Derwent, New Cumnock, Dot, 90 points; 6 Iain McConnell, Arran, Joe, 87 points.

Local and Learig Cup: 1 Iain McConnell, Joe, 87 points; 2 Stuart McMaster, Dan, 43 points; 3 Niall McMaster, Gail, 43 points.

Kinloch Hotel Shield: Sandy McCulloch and Sam. Chairman’s Shield, Emma Gray and Chip. Shiskine Farmers Cup and Charlie Weir Memorial Shield, Willie Welsh and Cap. Baldy Craig Rose Bowl, Harbour View Cup and Machrie Farmer’s Cup, Iain McConnell and Joe.

A Dougarie Sheepdog Trials spokesperson thanked John Murchie and Niall McMaster for the loan of the sheep, Calum Lindsay for the use of the venue and all the participants and sponsors for making the event such a success.





Dogs watch the sheep intently while awaiting their turn. 01_B22dogtrial01_23_dogs_under_trees

Winner of the Baldy Craig Rose Bowl, Harbour View Cup and Machrie Farmers Cup, Iain McConnell and Joe. 01_B22dogtrial02_23_Iain_McConnell_Joe

Young spectators enjoy the show and playing on the grass. 01_B22dogtrial03_23_children_watch_dogs

A dog handler pens the sheep and closes the gate behind her. 01_B22dogtrial04_23_pen_sheep_trial

John Casey of Tayinloan directs his dog to split a four sheep into two pairs. 01_B22dogtrial05_23_John_Casey_guide

Emma Gray and Chip from Bute eagerly await their chance to compete. 01_B22dogtrial06_23_Emma_Gray_Bute

Farmers take time out from their busy schedules to enjoy the show. 01_B22dogtrial07_23_local_farmers_watch