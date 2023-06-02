Arran Banner Golf – week 22, 2023

Problems logging in and requiretechnical support?

Lamlash Golf Club

The Senior Open was held over two days at Lamlash Golf Club on May 23 and 24.

The qualifying age is 60 and 27 golfers participated, enjoying beautiful days in calm conditions. The entry fee and sweep saw the winners presented with handsome prizes which were handed out on Thursday evening.





Stableford format: Scratch: 1 Iain Murchie, Ian Bremner. Handicap with maximum of 28. 1 J O’Sullivan, 42 points; 2 Billy Skinner, 40 points BIH; 3 Andy Smith, 40 points; 4 Stuart McLaren, 36 points, BIH. Billy Skinner returned the only magic two @13th.

Thursday May 25, Summer Cup, 24 participated: 1 Jake Young 79-20=59; 2 Stuart Campbell 66-6=60; 3 Liam Bremner 79-18=61; 4 P Jameson 74-11=63. Scratch Craig Young with 64. Magic two: Paul Jameson @4th. Hole no 17 was selected – rollover.

Sunday May 28, Stableford competition, 18 played. Scratch: Craig Young, 31 points. 1 Liam Bremner 39 points; 2 Andy Smith 35 points; 3 Iain Anderson 34 points. Magic two: Ian Bremner @16th. Hole 14 selected, rollover. Liam Bremner was also presented with the McLean salver, which he won last October.

Fixtures: Sunday June 4, Hamilton Bowl, 9.30am and noon ballots. Thursday June 8, Summer Cup, arrange times with starter.





Shiskine Golf Club

Wednesday May 24, Gents Summer Cup: 1 and scratch J McNally 39-3=36; 2 A McNicol 49-9=40; 3 A Stewart 48-7=41. Magic twos: J McNally x3; S Black; G Campbell and D Davige.

Thursday May 25, Ladies Club Championship Qualifier: Silver: 1 Jenni Turnbull 85-19=66; 2 Alice Anderson 85-16=69. Bronze: 1 Carole Stewart 97-26=71; 2 Elizabeth Kelso 100-22=78. Club Championship quarter finals: 1 Mairi Pollock v 8 Ann May; 5 Jenni Turnbull v 4 Shona Weir; 3 Fiona Miller v 6 Sheila Gray; 7 Fiona Henderson v 2 Alice Anderson. Alice Anderson won the Club Trophy for two best nett scores in the championship qualifying rounds.

Sunday May 28, Gent’s Sunday Stableford: 1 B Sherwood 32 points; 2 T Ellis 28 points BIH; 3 J Faulkner 28 points. Magic twos: J Faulkner and J Morrison.

Fixtures: Friday June 9, Club Championship semi finals.

Whiting Bay Golf Club

Wednesday May 24, Summer Trophy, 23 played: 1 John Pennycott 18, 58; 2 Robert McNaught 11, 59; 3 Liam Bremner 15, 62 ACB; 4 Ronnie Mann 13, 62. Lowest gross, Jamie Stewart 3, 67. Magic twos: Nicol Auld and Jamie Macpherson @4th, Danny Head @6th. Sunday May 28, Stableford, white tees, 10 played: 1 John Pennycott 18, 38 points; 2 David Brookens 14, 35; 3 Gus Macleod 12, 34.

Fixtures: Saturday June 3, Poole Mixed Fours. AGA Thomson Cup at Shiskine Golf Club. Sunday June 4, Tor Alvey Greensome.

Corrie Golf Club

Wednesday May 24, 18 Hole Medal: 1 D Logan 74-12=62 and scratch; 2 J McGovern 83-17=66, 3 R McLean 84-17=67. Saturday May 27, Championship qualifying. 1 J McGovern 77-17=60, 2 W Paton 71-12=64 and scratch, 3 D Logan 77-12-65.

Fixtures: Saturday June 3, Championship qualifying round three. Wednesday June 7, 18 Hole Medal.

Brodick Golf Club

Wednesday May 24, Summer Cup, 30 played. 1 Nicol 75-16=59, 2 Robert McCrae 73-10=63, 3 Alastair Dobson 83-20=63. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 67. Sunday May 28, Sweep, 20 played. 1 Douglas Robertson 79-24=55 , 2 Matthew Dobson 70-4=66, 3 John May 86-20=66. Scratch, Ewan McKinnon 67.

Fixtures: Saturday and Sunday June 3 and 4, Arran Open. Wednesday June 7, Summer Cup.

Machrie Bay Golf Club

Tuesday May 23, Peter Sutton: 1 Hamish Bannatyne 62; 2 John Milesi 63; 3 Campbell Laing 65. Ladies Championship Qualifier: 1 Piet Johnston 70; 2 Cath Load 73; 3 Alice Anderson 76. Tuesday May 30, Gents Club Championship first round. 1 Campbell Laing 64 BIH; 2 Alex Morrison-Cowan 64 BIH; 3 Brian Sherwood 64. Magic twos: Campbell Laing.

Fixtures: Saturday May 3, Gents Club Championship, second round, and Duncan Sillars. Tee off 12.30pm. Tuesday June 6, Ladies Club Championship round three and Peter Sutton/Lady Mary, tee off 12.30pm/5.30pm. Anyone playing in the evening is asked to contact Brian by Monday night.

Lamlash Senior Open winner J O’Sullivan, left, is presented with the trophy by captain Iain Murchie. NO_B22golf01_23_senior_open