Slow down and stay alert to avoid deer collisions

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Drivers on Arran and throughout Scotland, particularly those in the central belt, are being asked to exercise caution as part of a NatureScot campaign to help prevent collisions between vehicle drivers and deer.

The risk of incidents is highest during May and June as young roe deer disperse to look for their own territories, with dusk the period of highest risk.

Deer populations in Scotland have increased in number and spread in range over the last decade and there has been 24,000 incidents of deer collisions recorded since 2003.





On the mainland, where the bulk of these collisions take place, NatureScot worked with Transport Scotland and Traffic Scotland to display messages on electronic variable message signs warning of the danger.

Dominic Sargent, NatureScot deer policy officer, said: “Public safety is a really important part of our wider work with partners to reduce deer impacts across Scotland, particularly in the areas where we know those impacts are highest.

“On the road network, the key collision locations appear to be mainly around junctions that have small areas of woodland nearby. We think a combination of deer using the woodland as daytime refuges, a lack of continuous traffic on slip roads and reduced visibility on curved slip roads could be factors.

“As we enter the peak period for collisions, this campaign will remind drivers always to be ‘deer aware’, slow down and stay alert to help reduce the likelihood of collisions.”





Advice from NatureScot, if you are involved in a deer collision, is to report it to the police who will contact the person who can best help with an injured deer at the roadside. Even if you are uninjured and your car isn’t damaged, the deer may be fatally injured and suffering. NatureScot also advise you to not approach an injured deer as it may be dangerous.

NatureScot has launched a deer aware campaign to warn drivers of the danger of deer collisions during the peak deer collision period. No_B21deer01_23_deer_campaign_NatureScot