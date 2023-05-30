Festival of the Sea to return this year

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

The Scottish Episcopal Church on Arran is hosting another Festival of the Sea this year.

Following the success of last September’s event, the church plans to do it all again on the afternoon of Sunday August 13.

The church invites as many people, groups and organisations as possible to join them in the celebrations which will include displays, demonstrations and other activities.





Highlights of last year’s event included Arran Swimming Club, an 80th birthday swimming celebration, the participation of the RNLI and wonderful entertainment by ceilidh band and local singers.

The Reverend Barry Roberts told the Banner: “The aim is to celebrate everything that the sea means for an island community: livelihood, leisure, ships, boats, swimming, sea-life, nourishment and transport. It blends thanksgiving, awareness of the damage we have done to the sea and its ecology, our dependence upon our Good Mother Earth and the acts of penitence and intercession.

“The ancient Gaelic heritage of our lands and islands came alive in the recitation of the prayers of Blessing handed down to us orally and in Carmichael’s Carmina Gadelica, calling us to renew our ecological awareness along with our sense of wonder. Please help us to make this a joyful and memorable community event.”

The provisional programme concludes with a Service of Thanksgiving and Blessing of the Sea by the Bishop of Argyll and the Isles, the Right Reverend Keith Riglin.





If you or any organisation wish to be involved, or you have any suggestions, contact Canon Simon Mackenzie on 01546 602315, dr.lachlan@zen.co.uk

or the Reverend Barry Roberts 07949 427791.

Father Simon Mackenzie and Rev Beki Cansdale and young supporter, Oliver Reid at last year’s Festival of the Sea at Lamlash. 01_B22FOTS01_22_festival_of_the_sea