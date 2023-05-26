Session finale for Shiskine SWI

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Shiskine’s Women’s Institute celebrated the end of the 2022/23 session with an enjoyable evening at The Teeroom at Shiskine Golf and Tennis Club.

President Evelyn Hamilton presented the MacAlister Trophy to golfer Kate Henderson, who gained the most competition points over the winter meetings and congratulated the runner up, Elizabeth Kelso.

Although the monthly meetings have drawn to a close the SWI will continue to fundraise with quizzes and a coffee morning in Shiskine Village Hall.





The quiz sheets will be available over the summer moths from the Harbour Shop in Blackwaterfoot and the coffee morning will be held on Tuesday July 25.

Shiskine WI members are reminded that show entry forms should be with Jerry Arthur, receiver of work, by Monday June 26.

Jenni Turnbull




