‘Scam Van’ visit planned by police

Arran residents worried about frauds and scams can get help and advice on the island next week.

Police Scotland and North Ayrshire Council’s Trading Standards will be visiting the Ormidale Pavilion car park in Brodick on Wednesday May 31 with their ‘Scam Van’.

The ‘Scam Van’ pop-up event will provide information and advice relative to current scams and fraudulent schemes and how more vulnerable members of the community can better protect themselves against these types of crimes.





The visit will be between 11am and 3pm and everyone is invited to attend to keep up to date with the latest scam methods and how to protect yourself against falling victim to them.