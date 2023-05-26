Primary pupils battle it out at swimming gala

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Photographs by Hugh Boag

The primary school swimming gala returned to the Auchrannie pool last week for the first time in three years.

All seven island schools were represented on a night of fierce rivalry and competition in the hothouse of the old Auchrannie pool for competitors and the parents, family and friends watching from the sidelines.





The main trophies of the event went to championship race winners Isla McKinnon and Finn Popplewell and the duo also picked up a host of medals during the evening.

The evening was organised by Active Schools co-ordinator Ross Dobson, who thanked all the teachers and volunteers who gave up their time to help and added: “A big thank you to The Auchrannie which, yet again, provided its facilities free of charge.

“I really appreciated all the help Glen and his team gave on Thursday at the swimming gala.

“The support of Auchrannie in allowing the primary school swimming gala to go ahead free of charge is fantastic and greatly appreciated.”





The full results were: P1 girls: 1 Rebecca Mochan, 2 Annie Duncan, 3 Leah Park. P1 boys: 1 Jack Picken, Max Duncan.

P2 girls: 1 Lily Steel, 2 Arianna McCabe, 3 Isla Pringle. P2 boys: 1 Dylan Shand, 2 Lyle Beedie

Girls’ championship race: 1 Isla McKinnon, 2 Emily Mochan, 3 Eirlys Bowen. Boys’ championship race: 1 Finn Popplewell, 2 Harry Popplewell, 3 Reece Popplewell.

P3 girls: 1 Sophie Scott, 2 Ivy Khonchoho, 3 Maisie Picken. P3 boys: 1 Frankie Lucas, 2 Joey Duncan, 3 Abraham Kabala

P4 girls (race 1): 1 Cara McCormack, 2 Erin McGarrigle, 3 Matilda Gaw. P4 girls (race 2): 1 Sofia Scott, 2 Emily McNally, 3 Leslie Park. P4 boys: 1 Archie Stewart, 2 Theodore Ferguson, 3 Zac McKinnon.

P5 girls’ backstroke: 1 Tia McKinnon, 2 Ruby MacArthur. P5 boys’ backstroke: 1 Fraser Young, 2 Luca Duncan, 3 Mac McArdle

P6 girls’ backstroke: 1 Eirlys Bowen, 2 Keryn Beedie. P6 boys’ backstroke: no race.

P7 girls’ backstroke: 1 Emily Mochan, 2 Lily Harmer, 3 Isla McKinnon. P7 boys’ backstroke: 1 Finn Popplewell, 2 Harry Popplewell, 3 Reece Popplewell.

P5 girls’ breaststroke: 1 Ruby MacArthur, 2 Tia McKinnon. P5 boys’ breaststroke:

1 Fraser Young, 2 Luca Duncan.

P6 girls’ breaststroke: 1 Eirlys Bowen, 2 Keryn Beedie. P6 boys’ breaststroke: 1 Mac MacArdle.

P7 girls’ breaststroke: 1 Lily Harmer, 2 Isla McKinnon. P7 boys’ breaststroke: 1 Finn Popplewell, 2 Reece Popplewell, 3 Harry Popplewell

P5 Girls’ front crawl: 1 Ruby MacArthur,. 2 Tia McKinnon. 3 Eve McGarrigle. P5 boys’ front crawl: 1 Luca Duncan, 2 Fraser Young, 3 Noah Scott.

P6 girls’ front crawl: 1 Eirlys Bowen, 2 Keryn Beedie, 3 Maria Dolza. P6 boys’ f front crawl: no race.

P7 girls’ front crawl: 1 Isla McKinnon, 2 Emily Mochan, 3 Lily Harmer. P7 boys’ front crawl: 1 Harry Popplewell, 2 Finn Popplewell, 3 Reece Popplewell.

Left to right: the Popplewell triplets Reece, Harry and Finn with their haul of medals. 01_B21swim01_23_gala_primary

Champion swimmers Finn Popplewell and Isla McKinnon with their trophies and medal haul. 01_B21swim02_23_champion_trophies

A packed poolside take in the action. 01_B21swim04_23_swimming_gala

The Popplewell triplets battle it out in the pool. 01_B21swim06_23_ popplewell_triplets

One swimmer has a narrow win in a boys race. 01_B21swim07_23_narrow_win

All the races started with a standing start in the pool. 01_B21swim08_23_standing_start

Family and friends watch the action at the Auchrannie pool. 01_B21swim09_23_family_pool

Two swimmers go head-to-head in a backstroke race. 01_B21swim10_23_backstroke_race

Swimmers making a splash during the gala. 01_B21swim11_23_splash_gala

And they’re off. Swimmers make a flying start in their race. 01_B21swim12_flying_start

Adjudicators watch each lane closely to decide the winner. 01_B21swim13_decide_race

Youngsters cheer on their schoolmates from the sidelines. 01_B21swim14_cheer_on

The children wait their turn at the poolside for their races. 01_B21swim15_23_poolside_wait