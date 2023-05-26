New COAST research vessel launched

Piper Ali Hume plays the appropriate tune Shoals of Herring as cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition Màiri McAllan launches the RV COAST Explorer at ceremony held at the boatyard of the Arran Outdoor Education Centre last Friday.

Want to read more?

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Already a subscriber?

 

Problems logging in and require
technical support? Click here
Subscribe Now

Piper Ali Hume plays an appropriate tune – Shoals of Herring – as cabinet secretary for net zero and just transition Màiri McAllan launches the RV COAST Explorer at a ceremony at the Arran Outdoor Education Centre boatyard last Friday. See pages 12 and 13 for the full story and more photographs from the two-day event. 01_ B21piper01_shoals_herring