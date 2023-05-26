Lamlash bounce back to take first victory in league opener

We value our content and our journalists, so to get full access to all your local news updated 7-days-a-week – PLUS an e-edition of the Arran Banner

Lamlash 4

Brodick 1

Arran Dairies League





The first game of the Arran Dairies League took place last Friday with Lamlash hosting Brodick at its home ground at Arran High School.

The team was looking to bounce back after losing both its cup ties in the Arran Haulage Cup and the players did not disappoint, ending up comfortable winners.

The visitors took the lead early on in a frantic first half through Dan Severn. Lamlash replied during the first half with an impressive goal by Dylan Smith. Grant Adamson secured another to remain top goalscorer on the island with four goals so far. Young Charlie Ross scored his first goal for Lamlash, a just reward for some great play.

In the second half, Lamlash drew first blood through an unfortunate own goal from the Brodick defender after a great ball-in to the danger area from Lamlash. The game finished 4-1 and the man of the match award was given to Lamlash keeper Gordon McIntyre. The award could have gone to a handful of Lamlash players but Gordon pulled off some great saves and calmed the game down with his control.





Lamlash will head to Whiting Bay on Saturday May 27 to take on Southend in the next league game at Sandbraes Park. Kick off is at 3pm.

Lamlash keeper Gordon McIntyre was nominated as man of the match for his impressive saves and calmness throughout the game. 01_B21Footy01_23_Gordon_McIntyre

Grant Adamson celebrates his fourth goal of the season for Lamlash. 01_B21Footy02_23_Grant_Adamson_goal

Dylan Smith launches the goal into the Brodick net. 01_B21Footy03_23_Dylan_Smith